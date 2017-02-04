Latest Weather Blog
American Humane: Third-party report clears 'A Dog's Purpose'
LOS ANGELES - The American Humane organization says a third-party investigation prompted by leaked video from the set of "A Dog's Purpose" found no animal injuries occurred during those scenes.
The investigation followed release of the video that appeared to show a frightened German shepherd being forced into churning water.
American Humane said Friday that an independent animal-cruelty expert concluded that preventative safety measures were in place. The group also said that the leaked video was deliberately edited to mislead the public.
American Humane, which had an animal safety representative on the set, did say the dog's signs of stress should have been recognized earlier.
"A Dog's Purpose," starring Dennis Quaid and featuring the voice of Josh Gad, opened in second place at the box office last weekend.
