American, United Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

50 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press, WBRZ Staff

DALLAS (AP) - American Airlines says it asked the Trump administration not to put migrant children who have been separated from their parents on its flights.

In a statement Wednesday, American said it doesn't know whether any migrant children have been on its flights and doesn't want to profit from the current immigration policy of separating families. American and other airlines have contracts to provide travel services to the U.S. government.

American says, however, that the government doesn't provide information about the passengers or their reason for travel. In recent days several flight attendants have gone on social media to report seeing groups of children on their flights whom they believed to be children separated from their migrant families.

United Airlines soon released its own statement, asking that immigrant children not be transported on their planes. The company added that the border policy conflicts with its values. 

