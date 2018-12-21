American Airlines employees claim new uniforms are 'toxic'

Photo: USA Today

American Airlines employees allegedly experienced symptoms such as rashes, headaches, and respiratory issues following the launch of the airline's new uniforms, according to a lawsuit.

USA Today says the uniforms were handed out in September 2016. The lawsuit, which was unsealed earlier this week, claims senior management became aware of the issues with the Twin Hill uniforms after safety testes were conducted before the uniforms were implemented.

The lawsuit goes on to say, "American has knowingly tried to cover up the dangers posed by the toxic Twin Hill uniforms."

Originally American Airlines was a defendant in the suit along with Twin Hill, but a judge decided to only pursue a case against Twin Hill, according to Chicago Business Journal.

"This lawsuit has already been dismissed once, and we are confident that the facts will again result in a second dismissal," American Airlines told USA Today. "The amended complaint has been written in a sensationalized manner that does a disservice to American’s commitment to its team members, and to their continued health and safety."