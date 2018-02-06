Amelia man arrested after illegal drugs, gun found in home

ST. MARY PARISH- An Amelia man is facing several charges after authorities found illegal drugs and a gun in his home.

Derek Gaskins, 37, was arrested Monday on eight drug and firearm charges.

Authorities received information that illegal drug activity was taking place in Gaskins' home. At the scene, deputies found crack cocaine, marijuana, and over $1,600 in cash on Gaskins' person.

Detectives also found more marijuana and crack cocaine, methamphetamine, a gun, and drug paraphernalia inside the home. Authorities say the home was within 2,000 feet of a church.

Gaskins was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. His bail is set at $81,500.