AMC theaters hosting free screenings of historic Martin Luther King Jr. documentary

BATON ROUGE - AMC is honoring the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by offering free screenings of a revered documentary on the 51st anniversary of his death.

On Thursday, April 4, the public is welcome to attend the free showings of the Oscar-nominated King: A Film Recorded, Montgomery to Memphis at 100 different theaters nationwide. In Baton Rouge, the AMC 16 on Hatteras Avenue will screen it at 6 p.m.

In 1999, the documentary was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress and included in the National Film Registry.

The three-hour film will include a brief intermission.

Passes are limited, so anyone interested is advised to reserve them immediately. Ticket info can be found here.