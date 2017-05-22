Ambulance with wreck victim crashes into Metairie canal

Image: WWLTV

METAIRIE – An ambulance transporting a car crash victim ended up in a Metairie canal Monday after trying to avoid collision.

According to WWLTV, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on West Esplanade Avenue near East Jefferson Medical Center.

Deputies said the ambulance was returning from a one-car crash on West Esplanade near Aztec Avenue with an elderly victim. As the ambulance was turning onto West Esplanade, it had to swerve to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The ambulance struck a curb, turned on its side and slide into a drainage canal.

The elderly patient was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans without incident. The ambulance driver was transported to the East Jefferson Medical Center.