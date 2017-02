Ambulance rear-ended while transporting patient on Hwy 190

ERWINVILLE – An ambulance was rear-ended on Tuesday night while transporting a patient on Highway 190 south of Erwinville.

Sources say that the patient and crew in the ambulance at the time of the crash are okay. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

A News 2 crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.