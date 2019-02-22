74°
Latest Weather Blog
Ambulance involved in early morning two-vehicle crash
BATON ROUGE - An ambulance en route to a medical call was involved in a crash early Friday morning.
The incident was reported around 5 a.m. on Old Hammond Highway at Stone Gate Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the crash. Authorities say "some injuries" were reported.
Authorities haven't released the cause of the crash at this time.
WBRZ has reached out for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One transported after morning crash on Nicholson Dr.
-
Krewes try to stay postive despite possible weekend rain
-
New parking meters and higher rates coming to Baton Rouge
-
Krewes thinking positive despite possible rain in parade forecast
-
Neighbors on edge as accused child molester released from jail