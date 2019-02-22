74°
Ambulance involved in early morning two-vehicle crash

Friday, February 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An ambulance en route to a medical call was involved in a crash early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. on Old Hammond Highway at Stone Gate Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the crash. Authorities say "some injuries" were reported. 

Authorities haven't released the cause of the crash at this time.

WBRZ has reached out for more information.

