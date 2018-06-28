AMBER Alert still showing up on some phones hours after cancellation

BATON ROUGE - Even through an AMBER Alert concerning a missing child has been canceled, a number of people are reporting that they're still getting the message on their phones.

The alerts are about a nine-month-old boy who was taken late last night while in a vehicle at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Jeanerette. The child, Liam Allen, was in the vehicle when 43-year-old Terry Doehling stole it.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, the AMBER Alert was canceled when the child was found safe in New Orleans. Authorities say he was still in the vehicle. Doehling was booked in New Orleans on charges of child desertion and motor vehicle theft. He'll be transferred to Iberia Parish at a later date.

Louisiana State Police believe the problem is a provider issue, but that has not been confirmed.