Amber Alert: Sex-offender may be taking baby to the coast

1 hour 15 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 7:51 AM June 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina and Virginia are following up on tips as they search for a 7-month-old girl they say was abducted at knifepoint from the baby's mother.

Police in Danville, Virginia, said Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy at a convenience store near the North Carolina state line. Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faces "extreme danger."

An update Monday night said Kennedy may have been spotted in Seven Springs, southeast of Raleigh, and could be headed to Oak Island on the North Carolina coast. Authorities said Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in Asheboro, North Carolina.

