Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mother found stabbed to death in Houston

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON, Tex. - Authorities say an 11-month-old is missing after her mother was found stabbed to death in Houston.

An Amber Alert was issued for Shanally Flores after she was nowhere to be found when police were called to her home Tuesday. Flores' mother was found dead inside.

Houston police believe the baby may be with her father Thomas Bernardez, who is also a suspect in the woman's death.

Bernardez is described as a black Honduran male and may be driving a 2000 Toyota Celica with a black hood and a Texas license plate reading CM7-L340.

Shanally is about 30 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. She is believed to be Honduran and possibly black or of mixed origin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600.