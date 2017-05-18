80°
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-boy inside stolen car

May 18, 2017
Source: Associated Press, MS Department of Public Safety

JACKSON, Miss. - Authorities across Mississippi are searching for a young boy who was inside a car when it was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

An Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Kingston Frazier of Jackson.

Frazier is described as a black male, three feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, khaki pants and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes.

Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 around 1:15 a.m.
  
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, or missing vehicle contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (855) 642-5378.

