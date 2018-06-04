81°
Amber Alert: 7-month-old abducted by registered sex offender

1 hour 48 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 June 04, 2018 8:02 AM June 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KATC

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

News outlets cite the alert issued by Virginia State Police, which says Emma Grace Kennedy and 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy could be headed to North Carolina, following the Sunday night kidnapping. According to the alert, Carl Kennedy was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother at a Kwik Stop and took the girl.

Police have not disclosed a possible relationship between Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy. Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

