Amazon raising annual fee for Prime memberships

Amazon is increasing the price of its Prime membership in the U.S. for the first time in four years.

Beginning May 11, new subscribers will pay $119 a year for the shipping and entertainment membership program, up from $99 today. The new annual fee will apply to current Prime members starting with renewals on June 16.

Amazon last raised Prime’s fee in 2014, when it cost customers $79 a year.

Prime allows Amazon shoppers to get free two-day shipping with a vast majority of their purchases. Other benefits include access to a large library of movies, TV shows and music via streaming.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced last week that the service had more than 100 million members worldwide.