Amazon raising annual fee for Prime memberships

1 hour 30 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 5:46 PM April 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Amazon is increasing the price of its Prime membership in the U.S. for the first time in four years.

Beginning May 11, new subscribers will pay $119 a year for the shipping and entertainment membership program, up from $99 today. The new annual fee will apply to current Prime members starting with renewals on June 16.

Amazon last raised Prime’s fee in 2014, when it cost customers $79 a year.

Prime allows Amazon shoppers to get free two-day shipping with a vast majority of their purchases. Other benefits include access to a large library of movies, TV shows and music via streaming.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced last week that the service had more than 100 million members worldwide.

