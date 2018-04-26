66°
Latest Weather Blog
Amazon raising annual fee for Prime memberships
Amazon is increasing the price of its Prime membership in the U.S. for the first time in four years.
Beginning May 11, new subscribers will pay $119 a year for the shipping and entertainment membership program, up from $99 today. The new annual fee will apply to current Prime members starting with renewals on June 16.
Amazon last raised Prime’s fee in 2014, when it cost customers $79 a year.
Prime allows Amazon shoppers to get free two-day shipping with a vast majority of their purchases. Other benefits include access to a large library of movies, TV shows and music via streaming.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced last week that the service had more than 100 million members worldwide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Study to take closer look at wages within BRPD
-
Tight fit: Truck hauling shed fits past stalled 18-wheeler on MS River...
-
DOTD to hold second open house to address I-10 widening in EBR,...
-
FEMA and EBR Parish to buy several flooded homes
-
Donaldsonville video cameras assist Assumption homicide investigation