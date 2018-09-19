Amazon posts job listings for new Baton Rouge warehouse

BATON ROUGE - Online retailer Amazon has posted listings for positions opening at its new distribution center coming to Baton Rouge.

According to the jobs page, the retail giant is hiring for several different jobs, including warehouse fulfillment associate, on-road driver assistant, driver resource manager and shift manager.

Warehouse associates are paid $12 an hour and need only be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma. Manager positions require a bachelor's degree or at least two years of Amazon work experience.

More info on the listings can be found here: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/search?base_query=baton+rouge&loc_query=&latitude=&longitude=&loc_group_id=&invalid_location=false&country=&city=®ion=&county=