95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amazon posts job listings for new Baton Rouge warehouse

2 hours 15 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 September 19, 2018 12:33 PM September 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Online retailer Amazon has posted listings for positions opening at its new distribution center coming to Baton Rouge.

According to the jobs page, the retail giant is hiring for several different jobs, including warehouse fulfillment associate, on-road driver assistant, driver resource manager and shift manager.

Warehouse associates are paid $12 an hour and need only be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma. Manager positions require a bachelor's degree or at least two years of Amazon work experience.

More info on the listings can be found here: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/search?base_query=baton+rouge&loc_query=&latitude=&longitude=&loc_group_id=&invalid_location=false&country=&city=&region=&county=

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days