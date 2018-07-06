Amazon possibly putting out holiday toy catalog, filling void left by Toys 'R Us

SAN FRANCISCO - Holiday shoppers could possibly be able to pick out presents from a toy catalog put out by Amazon.

The Seattle e-commerce giant may be putting out the catalog to fill the void left by Toys 'R Us, according to USA Today. Toys 'R Us closed its last remaining stores last week.

The news outlet is reporting that Amazon has been talking to members of The Toy Association about the catalog.

Amazon has been "working on it for a while and they're excited to be included," said Steve Pasierb, CEO of the group. USA Today said that Amazon declined to comment on its plans for the toy catalog.

Even though Amazon has become a major player in the toy world, Walmart is currently the number one toy seller in America, according to The Toy Association.