Amazon now charging sales tax to Louisiana customers

BATON ROUGE - Tax-free shopping on Amazon for Louisiana residents is ending.

The online retail giant will start charging sales taxes on all purchases shipped to destinations in Louisiana starting Jan. 1.

A state revenue department spokesman confirmed Amazon will begin collecting both state and local sales taxes in Louisiana when the new year begins.

The process is the same for Louisiana retailers who also sell online. The tax collections are required in state law. For Louisiana's shoppers, they'll be paying the state's 5 percent sales tax, along with any local sales taxes they normally pay when they shop in person at retail stores.

Louisiana has pushed online retailers like Amazon to collect and remit the required sales taxes.