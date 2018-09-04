Latest Weather Blog
Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon has become the second publicly traded company to be worth $1 trillion, hot on the heels of Apple.
Amazon has revolutionized how people shop online and is the world's dominant internet retailer. In two decades the company expanded far beyond its bookseller beginnings, combining its world-spanning retail operation with less flashy but very profitable advertising and cloud computing businesses.
The company's blowout success made its founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, No. 1 on Forbes' billionaires list this year. The Seattle-based company has cemented customer loyalty through smart devices like Alexa and the Prime membership program that offers fast, free shipping as well as music and video streaming perks.
Amazon's stock rose 1.7 percent, putting its market value at just over $1 trillion. Apple topped that mark in early August.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broome discusses drainage, preparing for Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Tracking Gordon: State of emergency declared for Louisiana
-
Road closure brings down business in Livingston Parish
-
Baton Rouge preparing sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Central prepares for tropical storm to make landfall