Amazon extends Prime benefits at Whole Food Market in La., 11 other states

AUSTIN- Starting Wednesday, Prime member savings are expanding to an additional 121 Whole Food Markets in 12 states including Louisiana.

According to a release, Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off sale items, plus exclusive weekly deep discounts on select popular items.

Starting this week, Prime members can enjoy exclusive offers on projects including:

-Organic raspberries, $2.50 per 6 oz. container

-Responsibly Farmed tail-on white shrimp, 2 lb. bag (31-40 ct. per lb.) for $12.99, save $5

-Antibiotic-free rotisserie chicken, $6 each (one-day sale, May 30)

-Back to Nature crackers and cookies, 2 for $5

-40 percent off all probiotic supplements (weekend sale, June 1 – June 3)

-Plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store

Prime member deals will be prominently featured in store. Customers can also go to the Whole Foods Market app to learn about many of the best offers. For the full list of states click here.