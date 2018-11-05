Amazon drops $25 free shipping minimum for holidays

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is following Target and temporarily dropping the minimum amount shoppers need to spend to qualify for free shipping.

Typically, Amazon shoppers have to spend $25 to qualify for free shipping or pay $119 a year for a Prime membership. Amazon's offer started Monday and will apply to hundreds of millions of items on orders that arrive in time for Christmas. Shoppers who aren't Prime members will get slower shipping, which can take five to eight days.

Retailers are competing hard for holiday shoppers, who increasingly expect fast and free shipping. Target dropped its minimum purchase amount last week, offering free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items until Dec. 22.