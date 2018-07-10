Amazon applies for small distribution facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Amazon has applied for a permit to build a small packing and distribution facility in Baton Rouge.

According to an application filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, the online shopping giant has plans to build a new 21,306-square-foot warehouse just off Airline Highway, near I-12. The company plans to build the facility at 10021 Professional Blvd., complete with parking for employees.

Amazon has been building a number of new distribution centers to keep up with demand all over the country, including cities in North Carolina, Alabama, Idaho, New Jersey and Michigan. However, this new location in Baton Rouge would be significantly smaller than Amazon's other recent facilities, which are roughly 1 million square feet in size.