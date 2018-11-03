Amazon: 2 contractors died in building collapse

Image: Valdosta Daily Times

BALTIMORE (AP) - An Amazon official says the two people killed after part of a distribution warehouse in Baltimore collapsed amid severe weather weren't employees of the online retail giant, but worked for an outside company.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said Saturday that no one else was injured when severe storms with strong winds tore through Maryland Friday evening.

Baltimore fire officials didn't respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

News reports cite Baltimore fire officials as saying one man was found under debris Friday night and later pronounced dead, while a second man's body was recovered early Saturday. Officials say a 50-foot wall at the warehouse collapsed.