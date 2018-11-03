74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amazon: 2 contractors died in building collapse

3 hours 37 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 November 03, 2018 1:13 PM November 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Valdosta Daily Times
BALTIMORE (AP) - An Amazon official says the two people killed after part of a distribution warehouse in Baltimore collapsed amid severe weather weren't employees of the online retail giant, but worked for an outside company.
  
Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said Saturday that no one else was injured when severe storms with strong winds tore through Maryland Friday evening.
  
Baltimore fire officials didn't respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press.
  
News reports cite Baltimore fire officials as saying one man was found under debris Friday night and later pronounced dead, while a second man's body was recovered early Saturday. Officials say a 50-foot wall at the warehouse collapsed.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days