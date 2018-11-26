Alvin Kamara, Malcolm Jenkins fined after Saints-Eagles game

Photo: FOX Sports

NEW ORLEANS - It's been a week since the New Orleans Saints manhandled the Philadelphia Eagles at home 48-7, but a couple of players are now facing discipline for their conduct in that game.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins have both been fined more than $10,000 for their on-field behavior.

Kamara will have to pay $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he apparently tossed the ball at an opposing player following a play. Some have argued that the gesture wasn't intended as Kamara is known to toss the ball back to the referee at the end of a play.

Jenkins, who is a former Saint, was also fined $13,369 for an explicit hand gesture he made toward the New Orleans sideline following a touchdown pass that came on a fourth-down play. Jenkins later said he "flipped the bird" at Head Coach Sean Payton out of frustration that he was the targeted defender on the play.

It's unclear if either player will appeal their fines.