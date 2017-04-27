78°
Alton Sterling shooting prompts new look at police training

24 minutes 6 seconds ago April 27, 2017 Apr 27, 2017 Thursday, April 27 2017 April 27, 2017 3:19 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Nearly a year after Baton Rouge police fatally shot a black man outside a convenience store, Louisiana lawmakers are considering an increase in training requirements for officers.

The passage of Rep. Ted James' bill by a House judiciary committee Thursday came after the Baton Rouge Democrat agreed to stop pushing a separate proposal that would have officers under investigation go unpaid after 60 days.

The full House will consider the training measure, which calls for officers to receive a minimum of 400 hours of basic training and learn more about de-escalation practices.

James says the proposals were prompted by the July 5 death of Alton Sterling, who was killed during a struggle with two white officers. The officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation

