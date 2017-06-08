Alternating lane closures scheduled on I-12 for patch work

BATON ROUGE – I-12 east and west bound, between the I-10/12 split and the Livingston Parish line, will have alternating lane closures next week.

The lane closures will be from Friday, June 9 through Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m.

According to DOTD, at least one lane in either directions will be open at all times.

The closures are necessary for patching and related work.

DOTD advises that drivers use caution while traveling through the construction sites and be aware of work crews and their equipment.