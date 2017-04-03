72°
Alternating lane closures on Airline Highway at Plank Road

April 03, 2017 10:14 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Drivers on Airline Highway could experience slight delays due to lane closures near the Plank Road overpass this week.

The alternating lane closures went in effect at 9 a.m. Monday morning. The lane closures will happen each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Wednesday, April 5. The point of closure is directly under the Plank Road overpass.

DOTD said signs have been posted and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

