Alternating lane closures on Airline Highway at Plank Road

BATON ROUGE – Drivers on Airline Highway could experience slight delays due to lane closures near the Plank Road overpass this week.

The alternating lane closures went in effect at 9 a.m. Monday morning. The lane closures will happen each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Wednesday, April 5. The point of closure is directly under the Plank Road overpass.

DOTD said signs have been posted and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.