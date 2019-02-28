Altercation between students, school resource officer under investigation

PLAQUEMINE – Both the school district in Iberville Parish and the sheriff’s office is investigating a complaint of a rough altercation between a student and a school resource officer.

The incident happened at the Iberville Alternative Positive Program for Students this week, WBRZ learned. Sources told WBRZ the incident involves two students – a girl and a boy – and a sheriff’s deputy.

On its website, the school reports the campus and its curriculum are designed to promote positive behavior, improve students’ attendance and increase academic achievement.

“… A thorough investigation will take place and has already started,” the school district said in a statement to WBRZ.

“[The Iberville Parish Sheriff] will conduct his investigation separately,” the district said.

The sheriff confirmed an investigation but said the reports by the parents were exaggerated and eyewitnesses corroborate the deputy's account of what occurred. The sheriff's office said kids were misbehaving and a deputy had to move students from one seat to another when the kids ignored the instruction of a teacher.

