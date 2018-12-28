Alsen still drying out after flash flood

ALSEN - Residents in a small community just north of Baton Rouge are demanding a remedy for the chronic flooding there. At least one house on Rafe Mayer Road took on water Thursday as heavy rains pounded the capital region.

"No one stayed in the house because the stench [from backed up sewage] was too bad," said homeowner Catherine Davis.

She said her home has had minor flooding multiple times in the two decades she's lived there. However, Thursday's flood was more than she could bear because she had just recently returned home after the 2016 flood.

"I was so hurt and disgusted," said Davis. "It's like here we go again."

The East Baton Rouge Public Works Department inspected several problem spots Friday including Davis' neighborhood. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet said they were still researching what caused Davis' property to flood but it could be from a clogged drainage canal running behind her neighborhood.

Davis said she did consider elevating her house but the extreme cost is more than she can afford. She said she may be forced to move somewhere else.