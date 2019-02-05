70°
ALS patient killed in car fire, received tickets to Super Bowl from Team Gleason

Tuesday, February 05 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

ATLANTA (AP) - A man with Lou Gehrig's disease who dreamed of going to the Super Bowl secured tickets from a charity, but was killed when the minivan he was traveling in caught fire on the way to Atlanta.

News outlets report that 39-year-old Ed Cushman of Shelby, North Carolina, got tickets through ALS-dedicated charity Team Gleason in New Orleans. His brother was driving him Saturday when the minivan began smoking on Interstate 85.

A Georgia State Patrol release says Robert Cushman got out to examine the vehicle, at which point flames erupted. He tried to rescue Ed Cushman, who was in a wheelchair and on a ventilator, but the "flames were too intense."

Ed Cushman ultimately died in the fire. In a Facebook post, Robert Cushman called the fire a "freak accident."

