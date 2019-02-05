71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ALS patient killed in car fire, received tickets to Super Bowl from Team Gleason

13 hours 59 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 February 05, 2019 8:16 AM February 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

ATLANTA (AP) - A man with Lou Gehrig's disease who dreamed of going to the Super Bowl secured tickets from a charity, but was killed when the minivan he was traveling in caught fire on the way to Atlanta.

News outlets report that 39-year-old Ed Cushman of Shelby, North Carolina, got tickets through ALS-dedicated charity Team Gleason in New Orleans. His brother was driving him Saturday when the minivan began smoking on Interstate 85.

A Georgia State Patrol release says Robert Cushman got out to examine the vehicle, at which point flames erupted. He tried to rescue Ed Cushman, who was in a wheelchair and on a ventilator, but the "flames were too intense."

Ed Cushman ultimately died in the fire. In a Facebook post, Robert Cushman called the fire a "freak accident."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days