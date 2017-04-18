67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Along with music, some how-to advice at a Jazz Fest event

1 hour 9 minutes 53 seconds ago April 18, 2017 Apr 18, 2017 Tuesday, April 18 2017 April 18, 2017 6:53 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation has announced plans for its 10th annual Sync Up event, which coincides with the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Sync Up is a series of panel discussions, interviews, screenings and social events. It's designed to bring together music, film and digital leaders for meetings and educational programs.

Topics will include the amount of money aspiring artists should expect to spend to produce indie records; what talent buyers are looking for as they sign musicians for festivals; and, the process of getting films accepted for film festivals.

Sync Up Music events take place April 28 and April 29; and May 5 and May 6. In between are Sync Up Cinema programs running May 1-May 3.

Registration information is available at the foundation's website: jazzandheritage.org.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days