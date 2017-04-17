Alligator seen near home, others spotted Monday

BATON ROUGE – Alligators seemed to be on the move Monday in various areas of South Louisiana.

Among the sightings and calls for help was a situation outside a home on Plains-Port Hudson Road. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home east of Hwy. 61 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. where someone reported an alligator and a snake taking refuge in a ditch.

Deputies said the alligator was about four feet long. Deputies called from the Wildlife and Fisheries. The wildlife agents collected the animals and took them away – likely to an environment more suitable.

Also Monday, Morgan City Police issued a warning to residents there: watch out for alligators seen milling about the town. Police had responded to calls of alligators in yards, parking lots and streets, authorities said.

Authorities suspect rising water levels in the spring time force alligators to move.

In New Orleans, WWL TV tweeted a picture of an alligator crawling out of a storm drain Monday.

Seven foot gator climbing out of a drain in Bucktown this afternoon... eyewitness viewer Steven Nicholson snapped the pic. More @WWLTV at 10 pic.twitter.com/Mdg3NSNvex — Natalie Shepherd (@NewsNatalie) April 17, 2017

