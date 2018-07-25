Alligator Bayou Road/Manchac Road reopens for first time since 2016 flood

ASCENSION - Alligator Bayou Road is now open to traffic. The roadway was opened around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The road that connects Ascension and Iberville Parishes has been undergoing work since the August 2016 flood to install a $2.5 million floodgate where Alligator Bayou meets Bayou Manchac. Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso has said that the road would not reopen until construction and the necessary inspections had been completed.

Ourso used funds from Hurricane Gustav and Ike to upgrade the gates. The upgrades were needed after water poured out of Bayou Mancha and flooded the Spanish Lake Basin. Now there is enough space for water to drain.

The multi-million dollar floodgate project cost does not include the costs to fix the roads. Altogether, the total is around $5 million. With Wednesday's opening, those in both parishes that used the road are thrilled to finally have their route back with some new improvements.