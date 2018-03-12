Allergy issues in full bloom as temperatures warm up

BATON ROUGE- As we start feeling warmer temperatures, many people are starting to feel the heat as their allergy issues begin to bloom.

Local health experts are giving advice on how to tackle those issues early.

John Dry is restocking the shelves at Dry's Health in Zachary. As warmer weather returns to the area, he's seeing an increasing demand for allergy remedies.

"It has started earlier this year, but it's Louisiana," Dry told WBRZ.

Last week's string of 80 degree days didn't help people who have already started to sniffle and sneeze.

"We do see a big influx in requests for all the allergy medications. We're typically the first line of defense so they're going to hit your pharmacy first," Dry said.

Prescriptions were being filled left and right as pollen makes its return. Because of that, doctors are seeing busy waiting rooms.

"The fact that we're getting those warmer temperatures sooner, it's allowing those trees and pollens to start blooming. And once that happens then those allergies really kick up," Dry explained.

Following a brutal flu season, doctors warn that while not directly related, lingering effects from the virus could lead to a harsher spring for some.

"They might still have a little bit lingering cough or congestion, when you add allergies on top of it makes it seem even worse, that you're suffering even more."

Back at Dry's, John is seeing certain products fly off the shelves. "You got your Claritin, Allegra, Zyrtec, and Zyzol."

Along with taking that medicine, he's offering one more piece of advice.

"You can't forget your Kleenex...lots of those, that's right."