Possible tornado touchdown causes damage in Livonia

By: Trey Couvillion

LIVONIA - A tornado possibly touched down in the small Pointe Coupee town of Livonia as a strong storm rolled through Louisiana Sunday morning, according to the Livonia Police Department.

The Livonia Police Chief tells News 2 the storm and possible tornado touchdown left several homes damaged. The storm also reportedly took the roof off of a church in the town just off of Hwy. 190.

A News 2 crew is headed to the area. Check back for updates. 

