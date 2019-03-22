Alleged serial rapist indicted for kidnappings, rapes in New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man authorities describe as a serial rapist following five attacks in New Orleans and three in Kansas City has been indicted.

WWL-TV reports that 35-year-old Daniel Meridy was charged with five counts of aggravated/first-degree rape and five counts of aggravated kidnapping. According to reports, each of those 10 counts is punishable by a mandatory life sentence.

Authorities say Meridy is a suspect in five kidnappings and rapes in New Orleans between June 2015 and October 2018. The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office said, DNA evidence linked Merdiy to the rape cases in New Orleans and three in Kansas City.

In the New Orleans cases, authorities say the victims were abducted at gunpoint or knifepoint and taken to "secluded locations" where they were raped.

"The defendant in this case is a longtime serial sexual predator who was very adept at covering his tracks, until the power of modern scientific evidence caught up to him," DA Leon Cannizzaro told WWL. "We look forward to prosecuting him to the fullest extent of the law on behalf of these victims and our community."

Reports say Meridy hasn't been charged by authorities in Kansas City at this time.