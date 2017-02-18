Alleged Sam's Club robber arrested

BATON ROUGE - A 61-year-old man accused of robbing a Sam's Club was arrested Friday following a tip received by detectives.

Authorities said George Joseph Jr. allegedly took a Vizio television from the store without paying for it.

According to arrest records, on Feb. 15 around 6:30 p.m., authorities were called to the Sam's Club located in the 10000 block of N. Mall Dr. for a robbery that had just occurred.

The suspect entered the store and made contact with the greater where he began making statements of "I have a gun, I just got out of prison, been locked up for 3 years, I lost my wife, lost my house, Ima hurt something, Ima kill something," according to arrest records.

He then told the door greeter not to move as he pushed a shopping cart to the TV section near the entrance. The greater then signaled for customer service to call for security.

The suspect then began to walk toward the door with an unpaid Vizio TV in his cart. The door greeter then stated "Sir, you can't go out that way," to which the suspect responded, "Don't get in my way!"

As the suspect walked to his truck he reportedly kept turning around saying "Come on! Come on!" He then began to turn toward the employees with his hands in his waistband.

The suspect reached into his pocket and gestured that he was about to pull something out. The employees then ran back inside.

The suspect then put the TV in the bed of the truck and fled at a high rate of speed.

Detectives received a crime stoppers tip identifying the suspect as Joseph. Authorities then made contact with Joseph at his residence. He was advised his rights and admitted to being the person seen on video surveillance.

Joseph was arrested, charged and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of 1st-degree robbery.