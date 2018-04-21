Alleged package thief arrested in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office captured an alleged package thief Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 35-year old Stacy Taylor Aulds was targeting homes in the Westminster and Shadow Springs subdivisions this week. He would allegedly drive up to a residence, walk up to the door and take packages delivered to the homes "in broad daylight."

Detectives worked with homeowners to arrest Aulds, who initially ran from deputies. He was discovered shortly after hiding in a dumpster.

"As always, thank you for choosing to work with us!" the Sheriff's Office said in their Facebook post.