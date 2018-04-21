76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alleged package thief arrested in Livingston Parish

3 hours 16 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 April 21, 2018 1:21 PM April 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office captured an alleged package thief Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 35-year old Stacy Taylor Aulds was targeting homes in the Westminster and Shadow Springs subdivisions this week. He would allegedly drive up to a residence, walk up to the door and take packages delivered to the homes "in broad daylight."

Detectives worked with homeowners to arrest Aulds, who initially ran from deputies. He was discovered shortly after hiding in a dumpster.

"As always, thank you for choosing to work with us!" the Sheriff's Office said in their Facebook post.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days