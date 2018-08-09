72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alleged car thief shot, killed after backing into squad car

1 hour 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 5:40 AM August 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say they shot and killed a man who backed a stolen car into a marked police car after a chase.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Wednesday that 26-year-old Michael Ducote of Shreveport died Tuesday night at a hospital. Shreveport police tell news outlets the car's owner had reported it stolen Tuesday evening, and told officers that one suspect was armed.

Police say officers located the stolen car with two occupants and tried to conduct a traffic stop. A chase ensued but ended in a crash blocks away. The driver then tried to drive into an alley.

When officers ordered him to stop, he backed up.

The officers, who had exited their cruisers, shot at Ducote. Police arrested the passenger, 38-year-old Andrew Mulreany, on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days