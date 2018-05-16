Allegations of sexual harassment at New Orleans jail

Photo: The Advocate New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A joint investigation by two New Orleans media outlets exposes allegations of sexual harassment at the city's long-troubled jail.

WWL-TV and The New Orleans Advocate say the allegations come from six current and former employees of the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.

Former Deputy Christine Conner said male deputies treat female deputies "like they're candy." She said she was harassed by a male deputy after ending a consensual relationship with him.

Another deputy whose name wasn't made public said promotions were often linked to sexual favors. Darnley Hodge Sr., the current jail administrator, responded to the allegations by telling the news outlets: "We're not going to respond to this gossip."