All unstable artillery propellant at Camp Minden burned

MINDEN - The Louisiana National Guard says a burn chamber used to dispose of thousands of tons of explosive material will not be used again at Camp Minden.



Friday the guard said the company responsible for burning the materials, Explosive Service International, is conducting cleanup activities, which will take approximately 30 days.



The Baton Rouge company burned all 7,800 tons of the unstable artillery propellant and 160 tons of nitrocellulose abandoned at Camp Minden.



A company called Explo Systems abandoned the materials found by state police after a 2012 explosion.



A Minden contractor had wanted to buy into the burn chamber and keep it at Camp Minden but the military says the 60-foot-tall chamber won't stay. Some residents were concerned about the possibility of more hazardous materials being burned there.