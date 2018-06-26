All Star celebrating the official opening of two new locations in Livingston

DENHAM SPRINGS – A new All Star car dealership is continuing the growth of the Juban area with the opening of its Nissan sales center on Juban Road across from Juban Crossing.

The dealership celebrated its new home Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the second all-new dealership for the company, which is also opening All Star Kia East.

In all, the All Star Automotive Group now has a total of four dealerships in Livingston Parish – others include All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and All Star Ford of Denham Springs.

All Star currently has 11 dealership locations, carries 14 manufacturer brands and has 5 collision centers.

While it’s been open for a few months, the ribbon cutting for the Nissan location was Tuesday. An event at the Kia location is scheduled for later this week.