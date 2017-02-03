All major roads experiencing delays at lunch Friday

BATON ROUGE – A situation involving a car carrier is one of numerous problems that slowed traffic across Baton Rouge at lunch Friday.

It's unclear what happened, but traffic cameras showed the semi off to the side of I-10 near Bluebonnet surrounded by police cars.

The situation was backing up eastbound traffic on I-10, over the 10/12 split and onto I-12 westbound.

Eastbound I-10 from West Baton Rouge into downtown also slowed at lunch for various reasons. The regular grind over the river started around noon there. Traffic speeds slowed to just 11 mph in the area.

Getting out of Baton Rouge was nearly impossible no matter what route you took.

A wreck over the Amite River brought traffic to a standstill on Highway 190 into Livingston Parish, too.

Authorities have not released specific information about any of the incidents.

