All lanes reopened on I-10 E following stalled tractor trailer

BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened I-10 East near the I-10/I-110 split due to a stalled tractor trailer.

Previously, the Louisiana DOTD said only the right lane is open, leaving the left and center lanes blocked.

Traffic has reached Hwy. 415 near Lobdell. Expect delays in the area.

All lanes are open on I-10 East before the I-10/I-110. Congestion remains at LA 415 (Lobdell). — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 10, 2017







