57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes reopened on I-10 E following stalled tractor trailer

1 hour 19 minutes 8 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 7:32 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened I-10 East near the I-10/I-110 split due to a stalled tractor trailer.

Previously, the Louisiana DOTD said only the right lane is open, leaving the left and center lanes blocked.

Traffic has reached Hwy. 415 near Lobdell. Expect delays in the area.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days