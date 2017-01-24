44°
All lanes open on LA 1, heavy delays on I-10 WB

By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on LA 1.

Tuesday morning, the LA 1 exit ramp from I-10 westbound was partially blocked due to an accident.

This incident is causing major delays to Essen Lane on I-10 westbound.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

