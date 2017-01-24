44°
Latest Weather Blog
All lanes open on LA 1, heavy delays on I-10 WB
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on LA 1.
Tuesday morning, the LA 1 exit ramp from I-10 westbound was partially blocked due to an accident.
This incident is causing major delays to Essen Lane on I-10 westbound.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida
-
Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
-
State officials respond to The Investigative Unit's report on Hwy 190 in...
-
Cemetery still working to identify bodies disturbed by August flood
-
Walker subdivision still having drainage problems