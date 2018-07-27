86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes open on I-12 East before Essen Lane after accident

4 hours 47 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 July 27, 2018 4:29 PM July 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

UPDATE: DOTD says all lanes have reopened.


BATON ROUGE - The right two lanes of I-12 East are blocked before Essen Lane due to an accident.

The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. DOTD cameras near the scene showed an SUV in the middle of the roadway, and a group of people standing off the shoulder of the road.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

DOTD says congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split.


This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days