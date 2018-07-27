86°
All lanes open on I-12 East before Essen Lane after accident
UPDATE: DOTD says all lanes have reopened.
All lanes are now open I-12 East before Essen Lane. Congestion has reached Acadian Thruway on I-10 East.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/1022959393791516672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2018
BATON ROUGE - The right two lanes of I-12 East are blocked before Essen Lane due to an accident.
The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. DOTD cameras near the scene showed an SUV in the middle of the roadway, and a group of people standing off the shoulder of the road.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
DOTD says congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split.
The two right lanes are blocked I-12 East before Essen Lane due to an accident. Congestion has reached the I-10/I-12.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/1022955825093115904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2018
This is a developing story.
