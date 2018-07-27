All lanes open on I-12 East before Essen Lane after accident

UPDATE: DOTD says all lanes have reopened.

All lanes are now open I-12 East before Essen Lane. Congestion has reached Acadian Thruway on I-10 East.





BATON ROUGE - The right two lanes of I-12 East are blocked before Essen Lane due to an accident.

The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. DOTD cameras near the scene showed an SUV in the middle of the roadway, and a group of people standing off the shoulder of the road.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

DOTD says congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split.

