All lanes open on I-110 SB at Hollywood
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-110 southbound at Hollywood Street.
Tuesday morning, the left lane was blocked on I-110 southbound at Hollywood Street due to debris on the road.
This incident caused heavy delays beyond Harding Road.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
