All lanes open on I-110 SB at Hollywood

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-110 southbound at Hollywood Street.

Tuesday morning, the left lane was blocked on I-110 southbound at Hollywood Street due to debris on the road.

This incident caused heavy delays beyond Harding Road.

