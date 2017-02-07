67°
All lanes open on I-10 W at Miss. River Bridge after multi-vehicle crash
BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened on I-10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge after a multi-vehicle crash.
All lanes were initially closed. The left lane was then reopened, allowing traffic to go by.
State Police responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
