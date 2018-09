All lanes open on I-10 East at Sorrento overpass after crash

UPDATE: All lanes are open I-10 East at LA 22 (Sorrento). Congestion is approaching 2 miles.

***********

SORRENTO - The left lane of Interstate 10 eastbound is closed at the Sorrento overpass due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to DOTD, the right lane has opened, leaving the left lane blocked I-10 East at LA 22.

No further information was available. Check back for updates.