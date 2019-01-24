36°
All lanes open on I-10 East after 18-wheeler overturned Wednesday night

Wednesday, January 23 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are open on I-10 East at Highland Road after an 18-wheeler overturned Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 East, about two miles past Highland Road near the Ascension Parish line. The roadway was opened before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Luckily, sources tell WBRZ no one was injured.

At the time of the crash the truck was carrying cooking oil, which solidified in the cold. Crews worked through the night to pump it out of the truck.

It's still unclear what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.

